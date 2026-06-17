ACMA Steps Up Action Against Illegal Bookmakers During Major Sporting Events: What It Means for Australian Players

In 2024, ACMA significantly intensified its efforts against illegal betting websites during major sporting tournaments. The focus was primarily on periods when international competitions were taking place, as betting activity during these events can increase by 30–80% compared to average monthly levels.

The reason is straightforward. During major tournaments such as World Cups, continental championships, and the Olympic Games, betting audiences grow dramatically. In some weeks, the number of new registrations can rise by 50–100%, while sports-related traffic often doubles. These periods are especially attractive to illegal operators.

According to ACMA, a significant proportion of newly identified blocked websites are detected during large-scale sporting events. Many illegal platforms are created just 2–6 weeks before a tournament begins and are designed solely for short-term player acquisition.

World Cup betting consistently attracts particularly high levels of interest. During recent FIFA World Cups, betting volumes in some countries increased by 80–150% compared to average monthly activity. Similar patterns are observed during the Olympic Games, major tennis tournaments, and international football competitions.

For the online betting Australia market, these periods are considered particularly sensitive. The stronger public interest in sport becomes, the greater the likelihood that new customer-acquisition schemes will emerge through illegal websites, mirror domains, and copies of well-known brands.

Against this backdrop, licensed operators receive increased attention from players. For example, many analysts examining the Australian market view Rolling Slots Casino as an example of how important transparent operating policies, clear service conditions, and regulatory compliance have become during periods of peak user activity.

Industry analysts estimate that during major international tournaments, attempts to launch new illegal betting platforms can increase by 40–70%. This is why ACMA concentrates a significant proportion of its regulatory activity around the most popular sporting events.

How Illegal Bookmakers Operate During Major Sporting Tournaments

Activity within the illegal betting sector rises sharply during major sporting competitions. During ordinary periods, many of these websites attract relatively limited audiences. However, during international tournaments, betting traffic can increase by 50–100% within only a few weeks.

The primary customer-acquisition tool is aggressive marketing. Many offshore bookmakers launch large-scale advertising campaigns, use temporary domains, and heavily promote offers through social media, messaging platforms, and affiliate programmes. Some of these sites remain active for only three to six months before being replaced by new platforms.

Bonus promotions play a particularly important role. During World Cups and other major tournaments, many illegal operators advertise offers featuring enhanced odds, welcome packages of 100–300%, and additional free bets. As a result, promotions such as the Rolling Slots bonus compete not only against other licensed operators but also against the aggressive marketing tactics used within the illegal sector.

Mirror websites remain another common tool. After one domain is blocked, many operators launch replacement versions within hours. In some cases, a single brand may use between 10 and 20 different web addresses during one international tournament.

These tactics are especially common within the sports wagering sector. The greater public interest in a particular event, the more websites appear seeking to capitalise on increased demand.

Table: Common Methods Used During Major Tournaments

Method Usage During Tournaments Enhanced Bonuses Very High Mirror Websites Very High New Domains High Social Media Advertising High Affiliate Programmes High Match-Specific Promotions Very High

What Changes for Players After Stronger Enforcement Measures

Following ACMA’s intensified enforcement efforts, many changes affect not only operators but also users. The primary goal is to make betting more transparent and secure, particularly during major sporting events when the number of new accounts can rise by 30–50% compared to annual averages.

One of the most significant developments is the expansion of customer verification procedures. Customer Verification refers to the process of checking a player’s identity, documentation, and payment details before financial services can be used. While some platforms previously relied only on email verification, licensed operators increasingly require identity confirmation at much earlier stages of the customer journey.

For players, this means greater protection of funds. Holding a bookmaker licence requires operators to comply with established procedures relating to complaint handling, customer identification, and financial-data protection.

Major changes are also taking place in account management. In many cases, a betting account is now directly linked to document-verification processes and financial-activity monitoring. This is particularly relevant when deposits exceed specific thresholds or when substantial withdrawals are requested.

The concept of secure betting involves the use of trusted payment solutions, multi-layer account protection, and automated monitoring of suspicious activity. According to industry research, more than 80% of major licensed operators already use automated transaction-analysis systems.

Practical changes also affect login procedures. For example, after completing a Rolling Slots login, a customer may be asked to verify their identity or update payment details before certain financial services become available.

Table: Licensed vs Unlicensed Market Comparison

Parameter Licensed Operator Unlicensed Operator Identity Verification Mandatory Often Absent Protection of Funds High Limited Complaint Resolution Formalised Not Guaranteed Payment Oversight Continuous Inconsistent Account Security High Depends on the Operator Regulatory Compliance Full Absent Transparency of Betting Terms High Varies

Why the Black Market Does Not Disappear Completely After Website Blocks

Despite increasing enforcement efforts, no country has succeeded in completely eliminating illegal gambling. Even after hundreds of website blocks, some operators continue operating through new domains, mirror websites, and alternative customer-acquisition channels.

The main reason is the flexibility of the illegal sector. After one site is blocked, new betting platforms can appear within hours or days. During major sporting tournaments, the speed of deployment increases because every match day generates significant traffic opportunities.

Experience in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands shows that the grey market can continue to account for 10–20% of activity even several years after large-scale enforcement measures begin. However, the number of users engaging with illegal platforms gradually declines as confidence in licensed operators grows.

International jurisdictions also create challenges. Many companies operate outside Australia and target several countries simultaneously. As a result, individual betting restrictions may be less effective without international regulatory cooperation.

The risk of betting fraud also remains. During major tournaments, the number of fraudulent websites can increase significantly. Clone sites designed to imitate well-known bookmaker brands are particularly common.

Several European studies suggest that the grey market can continue representing 10–20% of activity after major enforcement campaigns, although effective regulation tends to reduce this proportion over time.

Table: Factors Supporting Grey-Market Activity

Factor Impact Mirror Websites High New Domains High International Operator Registration High Social Media and Messaging Platforms Medium Affiliate Programmes Medium Short-Term Sporting Campaigns High

Who Benefits From Stronger Enforcement During Major Championships?

When regulators intensify action against illegal bookmakers during major tournaments, a significant share of betting activity gradually shifts towards licensed operators. This becomes particularly noticeable during World Cups, Olympic Games, and other major international competitions, when betting volumes can increase by 40–80% compared to average annual levels.

In Australia, licensed bookmakers have experienced additional audience growth following ACMA’s enforcement campaigns during major sporting events. Industry analysts estimate that customer activity in some segments increased by 10–20% following waves of website blocking.

Licensed betting operators are among the biggest beneficiaries. The more active regulatory enforcement becomes, the more difficult it is for illegal competitors to operate. As a result, some players migrate towards regulated operators that comply with Australian legislation.

Financial institutions also benefit significantly. Banks, payment providers, and transaction-monitoring companies have reported growing demand for customer-verification and financial-analysis tools. In many countries, investment in payment-monitoring systems has increased by 20–35% over recent years.

The gambling compliance sector is also expanding rapidly. Compliance with regulatory requirements has become an essential business component for betting companies. This includes customer-identification procedures, data-storage requirements, and financial-transaction monitoring.

Players benefit as well. Stronger player protection results in more transparent operating conditions, improved complaint-handling procedures, and greater payment security. In several regulated markets, trust in licensed operators increased by 15–25% following major regulatory reforms.

For a betting operator, these additional requirements increase spending on technology and staffing. However, over the long term, such measures help strengthen market positions and create more stable customer bases.

It is noteworthy that content such as a Rolling Slots review increasingly evaluates not only betting markets and odds but also identity-verification procedures, financial security, and compliance with modern regulatory requirements.

What Happened in Other Countries During World Cups and Olympic Games?

Australia is far from the first country to strengthen oversight of betting markets during major sporting events. Similar practices have been used for years across Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom, where World Cups and Olympic Games are traditionally viewed as periods of elevated regulatory risk.

During major tournaments, sports betting typically reaches its highest activity levels of the year. In some countries, wagering volumes on major international events increase by 50–150% compared to ordinary months.

In the United Kingdom, regulators place particular emphasis on advertising compliance, customer verification, and monitoring suspicious activity during World Cups. Many licensed operators are required to provide additional reporting on specific betting categories.

During the Olympic Games, Olympic betting also receives heightened scrutiny. In some jurisdictions, regulators deploy additional market surveillance and payment-monitoring tools to identify unusual financial activity more quickly.

Table: Regulatory Measures During Major Sporting Events

Country/Region Main Regulatory Measures Period of Increased Oversight United Kingdom Advertising and Verification Controls World Cups, Euros Netherlands Enhanced Operator Monitoring International Tournaments Germany Financial-Transaction Monitoring Major Sporting Events United States Additional Bookmaker Reviews NFL, World Cup Australia Blocking Illegal Websites All Major Sporting Events Canada Enhanced Payment Oversight International Tournaments

What the Sports Betting Market Could Look Like by 2030

If current trends continue, the sports betting market will be significantly more regulated and technology-driven by 2030 than it is today. Most activity will take place through licensed operators, while automated compliance systems will become a standard feature across the industry.

Industry analysts forecast that the global sports betting market could grow by an average of 8–12% annually through the end of the decade. Most of this growth is expected to occur within regulated jurisdictions that maintain strong controls over financial transactions and customer identification.

Australia is already one of the largest regulated sports-betting markets in the Asia-Pacific region. Its high level of digitalisation and advanced payment infrastructure continue to make it an attractive destination for licensed operators.

A bookmaker licence will become increasingly important. For players, holding a licence will remain one of the primary factors influencing bookmaker selection, alongside odds, payout speed, and service quality.

Responsible gambling initiatives will continue expanding as well. According to several research organisations, more than 90% of licensed bookmakers may use self-exclusion tools, deposit limits, and behavioural-risk monitoring systems by the end of the decade.

Brand reputation will remain a critical factor. This is why sections containing Rolling Slots testimonials continue to serve as valuable information sources for players selecting a bookmaker or casino.

The outlook for the legal sector remains positive. Stronger regulatory oversight is gradually creating a more transparent market in which customer trust, legal compliance, and high levels of user protection become the primary competitive advantages.